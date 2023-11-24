PH tech startups seen becoming more 'mature'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine tech startups have become more mature, according to one of the organizers of the 5th Philippine Startup Week.

Rene Meily, president of Ideaspace Foundation and QBO Innovation Hub said many startups have gained traction and are producing revenues.

Fintech, e-commerce and games remain some of the most promising sectors in the local startup scene.

"In the Philippines, more and more startups are succeeding, they are going beyond the 5-year limit that startups faced," Meily said in an interview with ANC.

Some startups may even go public, he said.