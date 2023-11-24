Home > Business PH tech startups seen becoming more 'mature' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 24 2023 08:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine tech startups have become more mature, according to one of the organizers of the 5th Philippine Startup Week. Rene Meily, president of Ideaspace Foundation and QBO Innovation Hub said many startups have gained traction and are producing revenues. Fintech, e-commerce and games remain some of the most promising sectors in the local startup scene. "In the Philippines, more and more startups are succeeding, they are going beyond the 5-year limit that startups faced," Meily said in an interview with ANC. Some startups may even go public, he said. Which PH startup can become the next unicorn? Starting up a Pinoy AI app? Google has almost P20-M in cloud computing credits for you Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, ANC promo, tech Read More: tech startup Philippine Startup Week fintech e-commerce video games