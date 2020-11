Palace: 'Tiangges' to be closed if COVID-19 rules are snubbed

Watch also in iWantTFC

The government will close "tiangges" that fail to follow protocols to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Malacañang said Tuesday, following online photos showing the lack of physical distancing of some buyers shopping ahead of Christmas.

Tiangges should limit crowds through designated entry and exit points, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Iri-remind ko lang po ang mga tiangge operators, maaari po kayong mapasara kapag hindi n'yo po in-observe ang social distancing," he said in a press briefing.

(I will remind tiangge operators that they can be closed if they do not observe social distancing.)

Enforcing health protocols during the Christmas rush is a responsibility of the local government and the public, he said.

"Alam nating kinakailangang mamili para sa Pasko pero ingatan naman natin ang ating mga sarili hindi lang para sa hanapbuhay kung hindi para tayo ay magkaroon ng maligayang Pasko dahil kapag kayo ay nagkasakit, nasaan ang Merry Christmas?" Roque said.

(We know that we need to shop for Christmas but let us take care not just of our livelihood but so that we will have a merry Christmas without getting sick.)

