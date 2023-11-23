How to address ‘quiet quitting’

Watch more on iWantTFC

Quiet quitting became a buzzword on social media last year, describing a phenomenon where workers feel unmotivated about their jobs and do only the bare minimum.

A professor at the Ateneo de Manila University said organizations concerned about their workers’ productivity as well as mental health need to address the roots of quiet quitting.

“A lot of HR interventions can be done. Coaching and mentoring can help. This can be done outside of the work-hours to ensure that employees feel that they are also supported,” said Prof. Jyro Triviño.

Some of the factors that push workers to ‘quit quietly’ are low salaries, and poor work environment and culture.