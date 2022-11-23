Home  >  Business

Southeast Asian economies seen to gain from China’s strict COVID measures

Posted at Nov 23 2022 11:51 AM

As China continues to implement very strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, companies that relied on China for manufacturing have been pushed to look for other sites to keep operating. Southeast Asian countries and India have been the choice sites for the new “China plus one” strategy of many global firms struggling with supply chain disruptions. 
