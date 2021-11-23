Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Umapela ang Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) sa United Nations Development Fund kaugnay sa naunsiyaming libreng wifi project sa mga pampublikong lugar.

“We are not complaining, we are just asking them, appealing to them na i-consider yung mga loopholes na nangyari when they entered a commercial contract agreement with DICT (Department of Information and Communication Technology),” pahayag ni Boy Evangelista ng VACC.

Sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Martes ng umaga, sinabi ni Evangelista na nagsumite sila ng sulat sa UNDP para umapela sa napatigil na proyekto.



“We made a letter, pina received namin sa United Nations Development Program kung saan we are appealing sa kanila, asking for consideration on the sudden stop ng free wifi projects doon sa Phase 1 nila kung saan 882 satellites yung natigil that could serve thousands and thousands of internet connections sa mga remote places,” sabi niya.

Sabi ni Evangelista na nasayang na ang imprastruktura para sa proyekto.

“Yung mga satellite telco equipment nakatiwangwang lang doon, subject for all elements ng wear and tear, kalawang, lahat-lahat masasayang lang ito instead of those 882 satellites could serve remote areas nationwide na pakikinabangan natin doon sa binayad natin,” sabi niya.

Ayon kay Evangelista, pumasok ang DICT at UNDP sa isang financing agreement para sa free wifi project sa halangang P1.36 bilyon.

“They were given full authority and control over the management and service in installing all satellite for the free wifi,” sabi ni Evangelista.

Ang nakuhang contractor ng UNDP para sa programa ay ang Speedcast. Pero ang naturang foreign contractor ay nakitaan ng ilang paglabag sa batas ng Pilipinas kung kaya’t pinahinto na ng DICT ang proyekto.

“After pumasok ng kontrata ang UNDCP bigla na lang after 5 months nag-file ng bankruptcy itong kinuha nilang contractor na foreign national,” sabi ni Evangelista.

Paliwanag ng VACC sa kanilang liham na marapat lamang na tiyakin ng UNDP para mapakinabangan pa 882 remote sites.

“These sites, though currently non-performing but languishing, are still operable although in need of some equipment or parts replacements, but more importantly, are vital assets of the project already paid for the RP government - to the two foreign operatives involved,” sabi ng VACC.

Ayon kay Evangelista, ang tinamaan dito ay gobyerno at Pilipino.

“Ang unang tinamaan dito ang government funds which was diverted sa kontratang ito, all taxpayers’ money napunta dito, yung P1.6B. Fully paid na sila. We are calling the attention of DICT to pressure UNDP to fulfill the agreement for the implementation ng free wifi,” sabi niya.

Hangarin rin ng kanilang liham na maipakalat ang impormasyon at magresulta ito ng pagdinig sa Senado at Kongreso para maimbestigahan.

“Ang VACC can only do much. Sayang po ito, possible corruption but then along the process makikita natin dito mga lapses, walang due diligence on the part of the UNDP,” sabi niya.

- TeleRadyo 23 Nobyembre 2021