US shoppers hit stores for early Black Friday deals Reuters Posted at Nov 22 2023 10:47 AM Holiday shoppers in Chicago made their way to Target for early Black Friday deals Tuesday. The retail giant is one of several businesses offering major Black Friday markdowns ahead of Thanksgiving. "I came here for Starbucks, that was it," said Earlana Delaney, mother of two children. "But then, we ended up back in the toy aisle, so, here we are." Delaney said she and her daughters, ages 7 and 11, look forward to the savings Black Friday brings every year. "It means a lot to them because they get to get more for about the same amount as we would throughout the rest of the year," said Delaney. "So, it's a win-win for them." With sale signs everywhere, watch that you don't end up in debt (Produced by Eric Cox)