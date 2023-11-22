Watch more on iWantTFC

Holiday shoppers in Chicago made their way to Target for early Black Friday deals Tuesday.

The retail giant is one of several businesses offering major Black Friday markdowns ahead of Thanksgiving.

"I came here for Starbucks, that was it," said Earlana Delaney, mother of two children. "But then, we ended up back in the toy aisle, so, here we are."

Delaney said she and her daughters, ages 7 and 11, look forward to the savings Black Friday brings every year.

"It means a lot to them because they get to get more for about the same amount as we would throughout the rest of the year," said Delaney. "So, it's a win-win for them."

