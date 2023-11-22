Prices of noche buena products increase before Christmas

Watch more on iWantTFC

Heads up, Kapamilya! Prices of several noche buena items are rising ahead of the Christmas holidays, the Department of Trade and Industry said Wednesday.

DTI Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles said some 100 stock keeping units including cheese, sandwich spread, ham, fruit cocktail, keso de bola, and mayonnaise have increased prices this month.

"Pero ang good news this 2023, 5 percent lang ang average increase ng mga noche buena products in the pricing guide. Kasi nung nakarang taon hanggang 11 percent ang average increase," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

She said some 21 items slashed prices while 34 items did not change prices.

"Napakiusapan natin ang mga manufacturers na ang presyo dito sa price guide ay mananatili hangang Dec. 31, 2023," she said.

The Department of Trade and Industry earlier released its suggested retail price (SRP) list for noche buena goods.

Among the items included in the price guide are ham, fruit cocktail, keso de bola, mayonnaise, all purpose cream, sandwich spread, spaghetti, pasta, elbow macaroni, tomato sauce, salad macaroni, and spaghetti sauce.