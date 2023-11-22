Firm seeks to highlight positive impact of outsourcing

Watch more on iWantTFC

Outsourcing is a boon for countries like the Philippines but it remains controversial for countries like the US which frown on losing some types of jobs.

A company is seeking to change this view by highlighting the positive impact of outsourcing on people and economies.

"The mission of the report really is to acknowledge all of the good that the outsourcing industry does collectively," said Derek Gallimore, founder and CEO of Outsource Accelerator.