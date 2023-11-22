Home > Business Firm seeks to highlight positive impact of outsourcing ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 22 2023 10:50 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Outsourcing is a boon for countries like the Philippines but it remains controversial for countries like the US which frown on losing some types of jobs. A company is seeking to change this view by highlighting the positive impact of outsourcing on people and economies. "The mission of the report really is to acknowledge all of the good that the outsourcing industry does collectively," said Derek Gallimore, founder and CEO of Outsource Accelerator. BPOs to be allowed full work-from-home schemes under House tax bill LIST: Best places to work in IT, BPO sector Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, ANC promo, tech Read More: outsourcing BPO IT call center TECH