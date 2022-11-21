Watch more on iWantTFC

Nakakaapekto sa presyo ng singil sa mga transport network vehicle service (TNVS) ang kakulangan sa pumapasadang mga drayber.

Ito ang paliwanag ni Jun De Leon ng grupong LABAN TNVS sa kabila ng reklamo ng mga pasahero sa mataas na singil sa mga TNVS.

Ayon pa kay De Leon, aprubado ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) ang “surge” sa pamasahe kapag mataas ang demand sa mga sasakyan.

Dagdag pa niya, marami na ring mga drayber ang hindi pumapasada dahil sa mataas na presyo ng gasolina, maging ang naka-ambang pagtaas sa komisyon na kukuhanin ng mga TNVS companies mula sa mga drayber.

Paglilinaw ni De Leon, hindi sa drayber napupunta ang karagdagang singil tuwing may surge o mataas ang demand sa mga sasakyan, kaya panawagan niya sa LTFRB na i-regulate na rin ang mga TNVS para sa kapakanan ng mga drayber at ng mga pasahero.

“Ang sa amin po, ang panalangin po namin, sana 10 to 12 percent na lang po ang porsyento ng mga transport network company, kasama na siyempre dito ang Grab,” aniya.

“Kung kukwentahin natin lahat ng nangyayari sa atin sa Pilipinas, sa buong mundo, talagang balik tayo sa gobyerno eh. Ano ba dapat ang gawin ng gobyerno. For example sa pagtaas ng gasolina. Kung magagawan ng paraan na tanggalin muna ang mga buwis ng gasolina, ‘yung excise tax, ‘yung VAT, malaking bagay po ‘yan, P15 po per liter ang mababawas sa presyo ng gasolina at ng krudo kapag po pansamantalang tinanggal ‘yan hangga’t mataas at may giyera sa ibang bansa,” dagdag pa ni De Leon.