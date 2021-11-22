Watch more on iWantTFC

A business leader said the coming elections will be about not just personalities, but also national issues.

Bill Luz, chairman of the Liveable Cities Foundation and co-chairman of the National Competitiveness Council, said people are acutely aware of quality of life issues that they want to be addressed following the hardships caused by the pandemic. While personalities will still figure large in the elections, people will also think more about these personalities’ can solve problems.

“Which personality can deliver? Which personality can implement?,” Luz said in an interview with ANC.