Home  >  Business

Halalan 2022 will be about issues, not just personalities: Business leader

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 22 2021 01:49 PM | Updated as of Nov 22 2021 02:14 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A business leader said the coming elections will be about not just personalities, but also national issues. 

Bill Luz, chairman of the Liveable Cities Foundation and co-chairman of the National Competitiveness Council, said people are acutely aware of quality of life issues that they want to be addressed following the hardships caused by the pandemic. While personalities will still figure large in the elections, people will also think more about these personalities’ can solve problems. 

“Which personality can deliver? Which personality can implement?,” Luz said in an interview with ANC. 
Read More:  Guillermo Luz   Liveable Cities Foundation   Halalan 2022  