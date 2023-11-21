Home  >  Business

Rice importers given 30 days to use import permits

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2023 10:20 PM

The Philippine agriculture chief gives rice importers 30 days to use their import permits or lose them.

He issues the deadline as prices of the staple grain begin to rise in Metro Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 21, 2023
 
