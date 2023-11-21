Home > Business Rice importers given 30 days to use import permits ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 21 2023 10:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine agriculture chief gives rice importers 30 days to use their import permits or lose them. He issues the deadline as prices of the staple grain begin to rise in Metro Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 21, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight DA agriculture rice rice imports import permits