Asia Fintech Alliance forms on sidelines of Singapore Fintech Fest
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 21 2023 09:24 PM

Fintech advocates from several countries formed the Asia Fintech Alliance on the sidelines of the recently held Singapore Fintech Festival. Fintech firms and experts from Korea, Japan, Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Mongolia, Malaysia and Singapore said they are looking to push innovation and financial inclusion, as well as a healthy regulatory environment for the sector, while maintaining consumer protection and cybersecurity.