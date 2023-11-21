Home  >  Business

Asia Fintech Alliance forms on sidelines of Singapore Fintech Fest

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2023 09:24 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Fintech advocates from several countries formed the Asia Fintech Alliance on the sidelines of the recently held Singapore Fintech Festival.

Fintech firms and experts from Korea, Japan, Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Mongolia, Malaysia and Singapore said they are looking to push innovation and financial inclusion, as well as a healthy regulatory environment for the sector, while maintaining consumer protection and cybersecurity. 
Read More:  fintech   financial technology   Singapore Fintech Festival   Asia Fintech Alliance  