152 Noche Buena products tumaas ang presyo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2023 08:14 PM

Naglabas na ang Department of Trade and Industry ng price guide para sa Noche Buena items ngayong taon. Ilan sa mga produktong inihahanda tuwing Pasko ang tumaas ang presyo nang hanggang P25. Nagpa-Patrol, Lady Vicencio. TV Patrol, Martes, 21 Nobyembre 2023

