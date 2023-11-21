Home > Business 152 Noche Buena products tumaas ang presyo ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 21 2023 08:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Naglabas na ang Department of Trade and Industry ng price guide para sa Noche Buena items ngayong taon. Ilan sa mga produktong inihahanda tuwing Pasko ang tumaas ang presyo nang hanggang P25. Nagpa-Patrol, Lady Vicencio. TV Patrol, Martes, 21 Nobyembre 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news Noche Buena Noche Buena products Noche Buena price guide DTI