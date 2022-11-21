Home  >  Business

PSEi snaps 2-day winning streak

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2022 10:49 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index joined the downturn among most Asian markets as investors in the region react to fresh COVID-19 concerns in China. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 21, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  