PH officials warn public vs money launderers exploiting digital transactions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2020 02:48 AM

Philippine officials warn money launderers may be exploiting the surge in digital transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid this trend, some of the country’s biggest banks are launching an industry-wide initiative to combat online fraud. Bruce Rodriguez with the full story. - The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 20, 2020
