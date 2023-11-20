Will inflation spoil Pinoys' Christmas cheer?

Watch more on iWantTFC

Elevated inflation will not stop Filipinos from spending in the upcoming Christmas holidays, according to research firm Kantar.

"Filipinos will find a way to celebrate and enjoy the season," according to Nino Nierva, insights director at Kantar Worldpanel Philippines.

However, Nierva also pointed out that higher prices will lead to certain changes in consumer behavior.

--ANC, 20 November 2023