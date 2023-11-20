Globe tech unit Yondu bets on AI

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Globe Telecom's IT Solutions unit Yondu says artificial intelligence is going to change current jobs and introduce new jobs and technologies.

"In terms of potential, Yondu is really investing in AI solutions because we know that it's the next big thing and really boost businesses," said Yondu chief technology officer Joy Go.

Among the AI projects that Yondu is working are 'conversational commerce' which is meant to uplift customer experience in retail.

--ANC, 20 November 2023