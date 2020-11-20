Home  >  Business

'Puhunan mas mahal pa sa SRP': Vendors nangatuwiran sa price freeze

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2020 11:09 PM

Umiiral na ang price freeze sa mga pangunahing bilihin matapos ideklara ang state of calamity sa buong Luzon. Pero iginiit ng ilang tindero na hindi uubra ang suggested retail price ng ilang bilihin dahil mas mahal pa umano ang kanilang puhunan dito. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 20 Nobyembre 2020

