Here's how to book RFID appointment online

Watch also in iWantTFC

Motorists may now book their RFID sticker installation appointment online and skip long lines, the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corp. said Friday.

RFID applicants may visit the social media accounts of NLEX Corp., Cavite Expressway and Easytrip to get a QR code to register in advance. They will get an email QR Code confirmation of the exact location, date and time slot, said NLEX Senior Vice President Atty. Ramon Quimbo.

"Wala na hong pila. By appointment po iyon. Marami po tayong installation areas na by appointment only," he said in a government public briefing.

(There will be no lines. It will be by appointment. We have many installation areas that are by appointment only.)

"Babasahin lang po iyong QR code, kakabitan na kayo ng RFID," he added.

(The QR code will just be read, and an RFID will be installed.)

Watch part of the briefing here.