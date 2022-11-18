Home  >  Business

PH market ends week positive amid looming US interest rate hikes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2022 12:35 AM

Cautious trading in Asia after a US Federal Reserve official said more interest rate hikes are coming. But the Philippine market managed to end the trading week in positive territory. Details in this report.—The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 18, 2022
