PH shares fall for 2nd day; BSP keeps rates unchanged

Posted at Nov 18 2021 11:35 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index fell below the 7,300 level even as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas retained its loose monetary policy. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 18, 2021
