Damaged polymer banknotes can be replaced: BSP

PSA: Damaged polymer 1,000-piso banknotes can still be accepted and replaced by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas or other commercial banks.

This is the assurance given by Nenette Malabrigo, Bangko Sentral currency policy and integrity department bank officer V, following reports that some supermarkets do not accept damaged or shrunk bills.

In the interview, Malabrigo confirmed that polymer banknotes can shrink if ironed or exposed to heat.

"Kapag pinlantsa, ito 'yung mga na-re-receive na talagang nagshrink siya or lumiit. Talagang nadeform na yung 1000 piso polymer," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"Tatanggapin 'yan ng Bangko Sentral through commercial bank at papalitan po natin na karapat-dapat na amount."

The BSP earlier gave the following tips on the proper handling of polymer banknotes.

TIPS ON PROPER HANDLING: