The projected lower interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December is an improvement from its successive 75-bps hikes in the past meetings to tame inflation, Sun Life of Canada Philippines Equity Portfolio Manager Rod Christopher Barit said on Thursday.

The BSP has said it would match the US Fed's Nov. 2 hike of 75-bps on its meeting this Thursday, Nov. 17.

"We think this is priced in, this has been communicated well by the BSP earlier this month. It will be more of a surprise if it won’t be 75-basis points. What we’re looking at right now, it’s not the 75-bps today but the December rate hike," Barit said.

"The consensus right now is another 50 bps in December, which is lower than 75 bps... The phase of US Fed rate increasing rate lower by 50 bps from 75 bps is quite an improvement," he added.

Inflation in the Philippines rose 7.7 percent to near 14 year-high in October largely due to higher food prices. Barit said it could go down if the supply-side issues are addressed.

"We think, the BSP will just match whatever the US Fed’s magnitude of increase of the US Fed just because the cause of inflation is more of the supply-side than demand side," he said.