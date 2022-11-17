Home  >  Business

PH shares climb back above 6,400

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2022 10:12 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index climbed above the 6,400 level at the close of trading Thursday, right before the Philippine central bank announced a rate hike. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2022
