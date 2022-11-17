Home > Business PH shares climb back above 6,400 ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2022 10:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Stock Exchange Index climbed above the 6,400 level at the close of trading Thursday, right before the Philippine central bank announced a rate hike. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /news/11/17/22/students-protest-mandatory-rotc/video/business/11/17/22/ph-shares-climb-back-above-6400/video/news/11/17/22/tulfo-villar-clash-on-land-conversion/entertainment/11/17/22/neil-arce-hits-fake-news-about-him-wife-angel-locsin/news/11/17/22/very-pleasant-marcos-meets-chinas-xi-on-apec-sidelines