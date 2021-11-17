Home  >  Business

ANC

PH shares join regional slide ahead of BSP meeting

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2021 11:43 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares closed in the red for the second time this week as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' policy meeting. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2021
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   BSP   Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  