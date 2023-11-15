Home  >  Business

PH shares close higher on better US inflation data

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2023 12:00 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares recover as investors cheer the latest US inflation print and brace for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' policy decision on Thursday. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 15, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  