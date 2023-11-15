Home > Business PH shares close higher on better US inflation data ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2023 12:00 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares recover as investors cheer the latest US inflation print and brace for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' policy decision on Thursday. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 15, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market