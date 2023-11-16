Home  >  Business

Marcos, Harris tackle PH-US economic ties

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2023 11:05 PM

Defense and economic ties were discussed by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US Vice President Kamala Harris on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders Summit in San Francisco.

The president also secured agreements focused on internet connectivity, pharmaceuticals and weather forecasting. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2023
