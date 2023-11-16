Home > Business Marcos, Harris tackle PH-US economic ties ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2023 11:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Defense and economic ties were discussed by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US Vice President Kamala Harris on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders Summit in San Francisco. The president also secured agreements focused on internet connectivity, pharmaceuticals and weather forecasting. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Kamala Harris APEC Leaders Summit San Francisco