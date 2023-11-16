Home > Business Bangko Sentral experiments with digital currency ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2023 09:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is experimenting with its own digital currency for wholesale transactions. Unlike bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the central bank digital currency or CBDC is backed by a country's monetary authority and is less subject to wild swings of crypto. BSP Senior Assistant Governor Edna Villa said the Philippine CBDC program, dubbed Project Agila, aims to release a sandbox report by the middle of next year. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, ANC promo Read More: CBDC central bank digital currency blockchain DLT fintech BSP