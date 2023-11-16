Ajinomoto eyes upperclass market in the Philippines

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Ajinomoto Philippines hopes to sell more of its products to the upper class market in the country, its president said Thursday.

Koichi Ozaki told ANC's Market Edge that they have reached 80 percent of households in the Philippines.

"On average, each household would have at least 2 Ajinomoto products in their house," he said.

He stressed, however, that they still would like to boost their product portfolio in Philippine kitchens, particularly the "upper class segment."

"However, we Ajinomoto Group has plenty of products in over the world, and the Philippines' economic situation is also changing dramatically, so that I think there is a potential."

Ozaki said they launched their instant noodles a few years back, and are now starting their frozen food business in the Philippines.