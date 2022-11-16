Watch more on iWantTFC

There is "endless possibility" in terms of products that can be made using recycled plastic, Envirotech CEO Winchester Lemen said on Wednesday.

Possible output from plastic waste includes school chairs, Lemen told ANC.

Envirotech tied up with large firms and collects recyclable plastics to turn them into classroom chairs and other products to help reduce waste.

Plastic waste is a problem in the Philippines due to the culture of small packaging or “sachets,” he said.