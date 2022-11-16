Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The new chief of the Bureau of Internal Revenue should settle “once and for all” the tax liabilities of the Marcos family, a former head of the BIR said after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr appointed Romeo Lumagui Jr. as the new commissioner of the country’s main tax collection agency.

“Hanggang di yan nare-resolve, parang there’s a sword hanging behind you,” said former BIR Commissioner Kim Henares, referring to the P203-billion estate tax liability of the Marcos family.

Henares said the tax liability could be resolved through the courts or through settlement with the BIR.

Lumagui, who took his oath on Tuesday, replaced Lilia Catris Guillermo, who held the post since June this year.

Malacanang did not explain why Guillermo was replaced.

In June, just days after her appointment was announced, Guillermo said she would ask Marcos to be a "role model" if the BIR pursued the estate tax case against his family.

In September, Marcos said his family's tax case should be "opened," even as the Supreme Court already issued a final ruling decades ago.

A few months before he stepped down, the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte also "called the attention" of the BIR to address the Marcos family's estate tax case.

Meanwhile, the Tax Management Association of the Philippines said it doesn’t see any disruption to the operations of the BIR with the change of leadership in the agency.

“May mga systems in place naman sila na it’s not dependent on the person na nasa taas,” said Elenaor Roque, ex-president of the group.

Roque said Lumagui however could “set the tone” for the agency, like going after corruption, for instance.