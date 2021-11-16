Home  >  Business

PH shares rise to 7,367 after Biden-Xi virtual meeting

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2021 11:01 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index recovered from Monday's decline, as investors cheered the first virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2021
