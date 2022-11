Watch more on iWantTFC

The PSEi racked up another day of gains rising over 1 percent on Tuesday. But a market analyst said many foreign and institutional investors are still waiting for signs that efforts to fight inflation are taking effect, Efforts to support the peso meanwhile have seen the local currency strengthen in the past few days, but ATRAM chief investment officer Sandra Araullo says it’s “too optimistic” to expect that the peso will come back to P55 to $1 anytime soon.