Home > Business

Cash remittances up 3.8 pct in September

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 15 2022 10:46 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipinos overseas are sending more money home ahead of the Christmas season. Economists hope the seasonal rise in remittances will support not just the Philippine peso, but consumer spending as well.

- The World Tonight, ANC, November 15, 2022