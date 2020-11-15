Electricity in Cagayan may be restored in 2 days: DOE

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Electricity in Cagayan province may be restored in 2 days' time after floods subside, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said Sunday.

Tuguegarao City has "partly" been reenergized while power was also restored in 27 out of 385 barangays under Cagelco I electric cooperative, Cusi said.

Cagelco II electric cooperative is awaiting activation by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, he said.

"They are ready to receive power but they are considering the safety of the people because of the flood," Cusi said.

"As soon as the water subsides and we finish the inspection, maybe in 2 days," he said when President Rodrigo Duterte asked when power can be restored.

