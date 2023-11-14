Home > Business RCBC eyes boosting MSME loan portfolio ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2023 03:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA -- Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC)' small and medium enterprise banking unit is hoping to boost its loan portfolio by 25 percent. Through its new RCBC Boz app, the bank hopes to provide more loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises across the country. The app allows users to keep track of and manage their business's financial transactions separate from their personal funds. RCBC posts flat earnings in first half of 2023 --ANC, 14 November 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC Read More: RCBC Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation Boz MSMEs SMEs small and medium enterprises business