RCBC eyes boosting MSME loan portfolio

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC)' small and medium enterprise banking unit is hoping to boost its loan portfolio by 25 percent.

Through its new RCBC Boz app, the bank hopes to provide more loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises across the country.

The app allows users to keep track of and manage their business's financial transactions separate from their personal funds.

--ANC, 14 November 2023