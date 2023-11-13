Home > Business Marcos taps Rafael Consing Jr. to lead Maharlika Investment Fund ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2023 01:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. named veteran banker Rafael Consing Jr. as the president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corporation. The announcement comes days after revisions were made to the implementing rules and regulations of the controversial fund. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 13, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Maharlika Investment Fund Rafael Consing Jr.