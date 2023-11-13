Home  >  Business

Marcos taps Rafael Consing Jr. to lead Maharlika Investment Fund

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2023 01:07 AM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. named veteran banker Rafael Consing Jr. as the president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corporation.

The announcement comes days after revisions were made to the implementing rules and regulations of the controversial fund. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 13, 2023
