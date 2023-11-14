Bayo eyes net-zero emissions by 2030

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Local clothing brand Bayo is hoping to have net-zero emissions by 2030.

Bayo co-chief executive officer Anna Lagon said they are a working with a global company that conducts a life cycle analysis of their products, so that they can map the life cycle of their products from production.

This helps them determine their carbon emissions, she said.

"The fashion industry is a space where there is a huge contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, so this is a very bold step for us to offset those emissions," she said.

--ANC, 14 November 2023