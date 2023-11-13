Home  >  Business

Online sellers target buwisan ng BIR simula Disyembre

Posted at Nov 13 2023 08:34 PM

Target ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) na patawan ng isang porsiyento na withholding tax ang mga online seller sa Disyembre. Pero ayon sa isang tax expert, posibleng magdulot ito ng pagtaas ng presyo ng mga produkto o serbisyo. Nagpa-Patrol, Andrea Taguines. TV Patrol, Lunes, 13 Nobyembre 2023

