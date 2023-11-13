Home > Business Online sellers target buwisan ng BIR simula Disyembre ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 13 2023 08:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Target ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) na patawan ng isang porsiyento na withholding tax ang mga online seller sa Disyembre. Pero ayon sa isang tax expert, posibleng magdulot ito ng pagtaas ng presyo ng mga produkto o serbisyo. Nagpa-Patrol, Andrea Taguines. TV Patrol, Lunes, 13 Nobyembre 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news BIR buwis tax withholding tax online sellers