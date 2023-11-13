LTO down to its last 1 million cards

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Land Transportation Office is down to its last 1 million plastic cards for driver's licenses after a local court issued a preliminary injunction to the government's procurement of plastic cards.

LTO chief Asec. Vigor Mendoza said the remaining plastic cards are sufficient for the April, May and June backlogs plus cards for overseas Filipino workers seeking to renew their driver's licenses.

"We are down to 1 million cards...This is on a first come, first served basis," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Overseas Filipino workers who want to renew their licenses before leaving will need to present their ticket before the LTO, he said.

Mendoza said the LTO is eyeing workarounds such as tapping the National Printing Office in a government-to-government deal to provide plastic licenses.

"We are talking to them right now, same quality and hopefully same price," he said.

The agency said it will ask the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to accelerate the bidding of the driver's supply license cards for next year.