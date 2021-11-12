Home  >  Business

PSEi recovers from 2-day slump amid strong earnings

Posted at Nov 13 2021 02:30 AM

The PSE index recovers from a two-day slump as investors digest strong earnings reports and the latest MSCI rebalancing results. Michelle Ong reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, November 12, 2021
