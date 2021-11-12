Home  >  Business

Gov't says mandatory vaccination not basis to sack employees

Posted at Nov 13 2021 02:28 AM

COVID-19 jabs are now required of Filipinos who have to work on-site. The government says the mandate should not be used as a basis to fire any unvaccinated employee. Pia Gutierrez filed this report. - ANC, The World Tonight, November 12, 2021
