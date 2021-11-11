Home  >  Business

IKEA Philippines ensures sufficient stocks ahead of Q4 store opening

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 11 2021 11:21 AM | Updated as of Nov 11 2021 11:37 AM

IKEA addresses supply chain constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure ample stocks ahead of the opening of its largest store in the world, located in Pasay City.

— ANC, 11 November 2021
