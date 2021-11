Watch more on iWantTFC

The Department of Trade and Industry on Thursday said prices of food products that are on demand during the Christmas season would remain "relatively stable".

"More than half" of manufacturers will refrain from raising prices, said DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez.

"I would say relatively matatag or stable ito," he said of prices for Noche Buena items, including hams, quezo de bola, pasta sauce, and fruit cocktail.

While some brands may still increase prices, they must cap it at 3 percent, Lopez said in a televised public briefing.

"Ang mungkahi ng DTI, ang aming ipu-promote at ipa-publish itong mga SKUs (stock keeping units) na ‘to, ang mga brands na ‘to na mga hindi magtataas... May choice ang consumer, iyon ang bilhin nila. Huwag na nilang bilhin iyong nagtaas ang presyo," he said.

(The suggestion of DTI is to promote and publish the stock keeping units, the brands that will not hike prices. The consumer has choice, they could buy that. Don't go for brands that raised prices.)