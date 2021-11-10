Home > Business Philippines' fourth quarter growth prospects 'looking good' : Analyst ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2021 09:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC IHS Markit Asia-Pacific Chief Economist Rajiv Biswas expects to see a big turnaround in recovery for Southeast Asian economies in the last quarter of this year. He also says Philippine growth for the fourth quarter is looking good, and will be more competitive in manufacturing as companies diversify away from China. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, economy Read More: economy GDP growth Philippines economy economic growth economic recovery Southeast Asia IHS Markit Rajiv Biswas /sports/11/10/21/vico-sotto-bawal-muna-contact-sports-sa-pasig/entertainment/11/10/21/pbb-brenda-helps-alexa-have-her-graduation-photo-shoot/news/11/10/21/arroyo-not-meeting-with-sara-duterte-in-balesin-spox-says/news/11/10/21/vice-presidential-aspirant-walden-bello-returning-to-ph-on-nov-16/news/11/10/21/suspek-sa-pagpatay-sa-dalagita-sa-batangas-sumuko