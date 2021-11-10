Home  >  Business

Philippines' fourth quarter growth prospects 'looking good' : Analyst

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2021 09:04 PM

IHS Markit Asia-Pacific Chief Economist Rajiv Biswas expects to see a big turnaround in recovery for Southeast Asian economies in the last quarter of this year. He also says Philippine growth for the fourth quarter is looking good, and will be more competitive in manufacturing as companies diversify away from China.
