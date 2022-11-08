Home > Business PSEi posts flat finish as investors digest PH jobs report ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2022 02:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares posted a flat finish on Tuesday as investors digested the country’s latest jobs data and a slew of corporate earnings. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/overseas/11/09/22/democrats-republicans-fight-for-control-of-us-congress/video/news/11/09/22/unhrc-expresses-concerns-over-rights-violations-in-ph/video/news/11/09/22/nbi-reviews-prison-footage-linked-to-lapid-slay-case/news/11/09/22/cedric-lees-bid-to-dismiss-serious-illegal-detention-case-denied/sports/11/09/22/mission-accomplished-for-kianna-dy-after-6-block-outing