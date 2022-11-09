Home  >  Business

PH shares fall ahead of release of US inflation print, PH GDP data

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2022 11:56 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares ended in the negative territory on Wednesday as investors await key economic data releases and the results of the crucial US midterm elections. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 9, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEi   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  