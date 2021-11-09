Home  >  Business

ANC

PH shares close above 7,400 amid better-than-expected Q3 GDP

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2021 10:50 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines' better-than-average growth figures pushed the Philippine Stock Exchange Index above the 7,400 level. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 9, 2021
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  