MANILA -- Online publication The Business Manual is holdings its first CEO Awards to honor and recognize visionary leaders across various industries.

Speaking on ANC, editor-in-chief RJ Ledesma said there will be three awards categories: one for visionary entrepreneurs, or those who have built their businesses from the ground up; another for those who have successfully managed their family businesses; and another for those who have risen through the corporate ranks to lead their respective companies.

Ledesma said leaders will be evaluated based on their strategic governance, innovation, and agility in adapting to the changing business environment.

"These awards a just a testament to become a beacon to other people, to say "I wanna be like them,'" Ledesma said.

--ANC, 8 November 2023