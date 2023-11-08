AI posing new challenges for cybersecurity: expert

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - A cybersecurity expert warns that AI systems have increased the frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks.

Alan Reyes, country manager of Fortinet Philippines, said that the rise of AI tools has made it easier for cybercriminals to modify malware to breach systems.

"It's very easy now for the attacker to tweak a few codes with the help of AI," Reyes said in an interview with ANC.

He said the digitalization rush experienced by the country during the pandemic opened up new opportunities for cybercriminals as cybersecurity was "an afterthought" then.

Compared to its peers in the region, he said "Philippines is up there as a target."